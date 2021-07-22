Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: July 22, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Violation of an order of protection

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection at 9:37 a.m. July 13 in the 2000 block of Arbor Lane in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 4:07 p.m. July 13 in the 5800 block of Danielle Lane in Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft at 11:02 p.m. July 13 in the 5700 block of Commerce Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Hit and run crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a private property hit-and-run crash at 11:02 p.m. July 13 in the 5700 block of Commerce Road in Oswego Township. The crash occurred June 24. An investigation is underway.

Violation of bail bond and obstructing process of service

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve civil process at 7:49 a.m. on July 14 in the 400 block of South Church Street in Fox Township. During the call, deputies determined there was an incident of obstructing civil process service and a violation of bail bond. The incident is under investigation.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage at 7:19 a.m. July 15 in the 5000 block of Reservation Road in Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

Harassment through electronic communications

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of harassment through electronic communication at 9:18 a.m. July 15 in the 5400 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at the 0 to 30 block of Burton Street in Fox Township at 5:56 p.m. on July 15. The incident is under investigation.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander J. Moreno, 31, of the 300 block of South LaSalle Street in Aurora, on a local failure-to-appear warrant for leaving the scene of an accident. Deputies apprehended Moreno while conducting a traffic stop at 7:37 p.m. July 15 in the area of Saugatuck and Wembley roads in Boulder Hill. Moreno’s bond was set at $2,000 with a 10% application fee. Deputies transported Moreno to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Criminal trespass to property and criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage and criminal trespass at 7:47 p.m. July 15 in the 20 block of Winrock Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremiah Reichardt, 45, of the zero to 50 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill, on a local failure-to-appear warrant for resisting arrest with a $3,000 bond and a 10% application fee at 12:29 a.m. July 16. Reichardt was wanted on an additional Kane County warrant for aggravated battery to a police officer. Deputies transported Reichardt to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery at 8:56 p.m. on July 16 in the 8000 block of Wilcox Court in Fox Township. An investigation is underway.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery at 10:37 p.m. July 16 in the 100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft at 8:53 a.m. July 18 in the zero to 99 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Fleeing and eluding a peace officer

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reckless driving complaint involving an off-highway motorcycle at 1:13 p.m. July 18 in the area of Collins Road and Sudbury Circle in Oswego Township. Police said the motorcycle driver did not yield to emergency lights and fled the area. An investigation is underway.

Criminal trespass to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property trespass at 1:41 p.m. July 19 in the zero to 20 block of Cardinal Lane in Oswego Township. There is an investigation underway.

Burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary at 3:56 a.m. July 20 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.