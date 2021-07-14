Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: July 14, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at the zero to 99 block of Hubbard Way in Boulder Hill at 4:07 p.m. July 7. An investigation is underway.

In-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Walter F. Williams, 30, of the 1000 block of Route 30, on a local failure-to-report to a penal institution warrant with bond set at $20,000 with a 10% application fee. Deputies arrested Williams while responding to a disturbance at his address at 7:36 p.m. July 6. Deputies transported Williams to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Driving while revoked, in-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kenard Ford, 34, of the 1200 block of Trask Street in Aurora, on two DuPage County warrants for driving with a revoked license with bond set at $3,000 with a 10% application fee. He also was wanted on an Aurora warrant for driving with a suspended license at $2,000 with a 10% application fee. Deputies apprehended Ford after a traffic stop on Chilton Way and Route 34 in Little Rock Township at 8:07 p.m. July 6. Deputies transported Ford to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the zero to 99 block of Winrock Road in Boulder Hill at 6:18 a.m. July 7. An investigation is underway.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Peter Acevedo, 52, of the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township after making contact with him at his residence at 3:43 p.m. July 7. Acevedo was wanted on a local failure-to-appear warrant for driving with a suspended license. Deputies transported Acevedo to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the zero to 99 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill at 8:23 p.m. July 7. An investigation is ongoing.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery at the Kendall County Jail at 8:27 a.m. July 8. An investigation is underway.

DUI and possession of a controlled substance

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose Villarreal, 48, of the zero to 99 block of Sonora Road in Boulder Hill on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Deputies arrested Villarreal after a traffic stop at his address at 1:29 p.m. July 8. Deputies transported him to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at the 1100 block of McHugh Road in Bristol Township at 2 p.m. on July 8. The incident is under investigation.

Child endangerment

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of child endangerment in the zero to 99 block of Fieldpoint Road in Boulder Hill at 4:16 a.m. July 9. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the zero to 99 block of West Anchor Drive in Oswego Township at 8:38 a.m. July 9. The incident is under investigation.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft in the zero to 100 block of Bristol Ridge Road in Bristol Township at 5:04 p.m. July 9. An investigation is ongoing.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 7100 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township at 3:15 p.m. July 11. An investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sarah E. Bennett, 43, of the 1500 block of Coral Drive in Yorkville, on a charge of driving under the influence after a traffic crash near the intersection of Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive in Oswego Township at 5:43 p.m. July 11. Deputies transported Bennett to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Violation of an order of protection

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 2000 block of Arbor Lane in Bristol Township at 6:43 p.m. July 11. An investigation is underway.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle in the 5700 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township at 11:15 p.m. July 12. An investigation is ongoing.