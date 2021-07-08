Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: July 8, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

In-state warrant

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kartheek K. Sharma, 34, of the 400 block of Waubonsie Circle in Oswego on a local failure-to-appear warrant for possession of a controlled substance with bond at $10,000 with a 10% application fee. Deputies arrested him at 11:52 a.m. on June 28 in the 100 block of Tealwood Road in Boulder Hill and transported him to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Fraud

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of fraud at 1:32 p.m. June 28 in the 12000 block of Mackenzie Road in Lisbon Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Violation of bail bond

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Rowell, 26, of the 300 block of Mulhern Court in Yorkville, after a report of violation of a bail bond at 5:30 p.m. June 29 in the 800 block of John Street in Bristol Township. Deputies transported Rowell to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft at 9:12 a.m. June 30 in the 0 to 99 block of West Larkspur Lane in Bristol Township. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at 10:28 a.m. June 30 in the 0 to 99 block of Wyndham Drive in Boulder Hill. The incident is under investigation.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft at 11:15 a.m. June 30 in the 300 block of Rennesoy Road in Big Grove Township. The incident is under investigation.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 3:10 p.m. on June 30 in the 15000 block of Route 34 in Little Rock Township. An investigation is underway.

Burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary at 8 p.m. June 30 in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

In-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Christopher Dwight, 52, of the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road, at 6:49 p.m. July 1 on a DeKalb failure-to-appear warrant for driving under the influence, with bond set at $10,000 with a 10% application fee. Deputies transported Dwight to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 8 p.m. July 2 in the 1100 block of West Jones Street in Little Rock Township. The investigation is ongoing.

In-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Erick Ruiz, 20, of the 400 block of May Street in Aurora, on a Kane County failure-to-appear warrant for driving on a revoked license, with bond set at $3,000 with a 10% application fee. Deputies arrested Ruiz after a traffic stop at 2:25 p.m. July 3 in the area of Fernwood and Roulock roads in Boulder Hill. Deputies transported Ruiz to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Speeding

Sheriff’s deputies cited a 17-year-old juvenile from the 500 block of Lakeview Drive in Oswego Township for speeding 90 mph in a 45 mph zone at 10:49 p.m. July 3 on Route 34 and Center Parkway in Bristol Township Deputies issued the juvenile a recognizance bond and released him.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley Gambill, 23, of the 23000 block of West Anderson Street in Plainfield, on a charge of driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 2:17 a.m. July 4 on Ridge Road near 135th Street in Na-Au-Say Township. Deputies transported Gambill to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle at 1:30 p.m. on July 4 in the zero to 99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.