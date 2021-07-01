Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: July 1, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the zero to 99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill at 8:53 a.m. June 22. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft in the zero to 99 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill at 3:58 p.m. June 22. The incident is under investigation.

Domestic battery and criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Xavier B. Botello, 22, of the zero to 100 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill, on charges of domestic battery and criminal property damage after a report of domestic battery at his address at 8:20 p.m. June 22. Deputies transported Botello to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the zero to 99 block of Seneca Drive in Boulder Hill at 11:33 p.m. June 22. An investigation is underway.

In-state warrant and no valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darrell T. Cobb-Matlock, 41, of the 2000 block of Leeward Lane in Hanover Park, on a DuPage County failure-to-appear warrant for driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding. Deputies made contact with Cobb-Matlock while investigating an abandoned vehicle at 11:17 a.m. June 23 in the area of Ridge Road and Route 126. Deputies cited Cobb-Matlock for no valid driver’s license and transported him to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 8:26 p.m. June 23 on Crestview Drive in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Speeding more than 30 mph over limit

Sheriff’s deputies cited Brittany Schwickert, 36, of the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue in Big Rock, for speeding 86 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 52 and O’Brien Road in Seward Township at 11:53 a.m. June 24. Deputies issued Schwickert a personal recognizance bond and released her with a court date.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jesus Rodriguez-Reyes, 44, of the 15000 block of North Ridge Road in Minooka on a local failure-to-appear warrant for a charge of driving with a suspended license with bond set at $2,000. Deputies arrested Rodriguez-Reyes while assisting the Illinois State Police with a property damage traffic crash at 5:30 p.m. June 24 at Route 52 and County Line Road in Seward Township. Deputies transported Rodriguez-Reyes to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Violation of order of protection

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anahi M. Morquecho-Pedraza, 30, of the 8000 block of Meeker Avenue in Joliet on a charge of violation of an order of protection at 6:52 p.m. June 25 in the zero to 50 block of Spring Garden in Boulder Hill. Deputies transported Morquecho-Pedraza to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Luis Hernandez, 25, of the 20 block of Pomeroy Road in Boulder Hill on a charge of driving under the influence after responding to a a report of a vehicle striking a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the zero to 100 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill at 9:59 p.m. June 25. Deputies transported Hernandez to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Criminal damage to property and battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage and battery at 6:04 a.m. June 26 in the 5000 block of Baseline Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

In-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Manuel Torres-Orellano, 21, of the 800 block of Oliver Avenue in Aurora, on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for driving with a suspended license with bond set at 10% of $5,000 with a $75 failure-to-appear fee. Deputies made contact with Torres-Orellano at 6:04 a.m. June 26 in the 5000 block of Baseline Road in Oswego Township and transported him to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Vehicle theft and battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of vehicle theft and battery at 12:56 p.m. June 26 in the zero to 99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies cited Jodi Johnson, 51, of the 1800 block of Foxfield Drive in Aurora, for driving with a revoked license after the car she was driving was stopped for speeding at 2:09 p.m. June 26. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.

Hit-and-run, noninjury crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Garrett Weidert, 43, of the 400 block of Seminary Avenue in Aurora after he fled the scene of a noninjury crash in the area of Route 71 and Sleepy Hollow Road at 8:57 p.m. June 26. Weidert and his vehicle were located in Montgomery where he was taken into custody on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Hit-and-run, noninjury crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a hit-and-run, noninjury crash in the area of Plainfield Road south of Cherry Road at 12:07 a.m. June 28. No injuries were reported in this incident and the investigation is ongoing.