Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: June 24, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal damage to property

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the 0 to 99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill at 6:17 a.m. June 15. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the zero to 99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill at 4:50 p.m. June 15. The investigation is ongoing.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Samantha Sackette, 29, of the 200 block of Monroe Street, Oswego, on a charge of driving under the influence after someone reported an erratic driver in the area of Route 25 and Boulder Hill Pass near Boulder Hill at 8:45 p.m June 15. Deputies arrested Sackette and transported her to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the 17000 block of Rogers Road in Fox Township at 10:53 a.m. June 16. The incident is under investigation.

Harassment by electronic communications

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of harassment by electronic communication in the zero to 99 block of Sheffield Road in Boulder Hill at 6:15 p.m. June 16. The incident is under investigation.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ariana Hales, 35, of the zero to 99 block of Somerset Drive in Boulder Hill, on a failure-to-appear traffic violation warrant with bond set at $12,000 with a 10% application fee. Deputies apprehended Hales in the 2700 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township at 9:49 a.m. June 18. Deputies transported Hales to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Driving with a revoked license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Wendell Glover, 64, of the 600 block of South River Street in Aurora, for driving with a revoked license at 2:36 p.m. June 18 at the Kendall County Public Safety Center in Yorkville. Deputies released Glover on a personal recognizance bond.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kneirah V. Johnson, 22, of the 900 block of Omaha Drive in Yorkville, on an Aurora driving with a suspended license warrant. Deputies made contact with Johnson at 5:15 p.m. June 18 at the Kendall County Public Safety Center. The warrant’s bond was set at $2,000 with a 10% application fee. Deputies transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Speeding

Sheriff’s deputies cited John George, 57, of the 200 block of Illinois Street in Joliet, for speeding 110 mph in a 55 mph zone at Caton Farm Road near Grove Road in NaAuSay Township at 1:15 a.m. June 19. Deputies released George on a personal recognizance bond.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Antonia Massarelli, 21, of the 200 block of Main Street in Sandwich, on a charge of driving under the influence after responding to a single-vehicle, property damage accident in the area of Millhurst and Sandy Bluff roads in Fox Township at 2:22 p.m. June 19. Deputies transported Massarelli to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Vehicle theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft of an ATV in the zero to 99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill at 12:45 p.m. June 20. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the zero to 99 block of Fox Run Drive in Fox Township at 4:29 p.m. June 20. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at the 7300 block of Sundown Lane in Oswego Township at 7:45 p.m. June 20. The incident is under investigation.

Harassment through electronic communications

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a desk report at the Kendall County Public Safety Center of harassment through electronic communication that occurred in the zero to 99 block of Woodland Drive in Little Rock Township at 7:30 p.m. June 20. An investigation is ongoing.

Retail theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of retail theft in the 2500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township at 4:41 p.m. June 21. An investigation is underway.