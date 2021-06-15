Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: June 15, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal damage to property

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage at the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township at 4:37 p.m. June 8. An investigation is ongoing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paul L. Dejerld, 50, of the 100 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill, on a Kane County failure-to-appear warrant for driving with a suspended license at 7:04 a.m. June 9. Deputies made contact with Dejerld in the zero to 99 block of East Merchants Drive in Oswego. Deputies transported Dejerld to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Omar Verdugo-Gomez, 45, of the 1300 block of Sacramento Drive in Hanover Park, on a charge of driving under the influence. Deputies arrested Verdugo-Gomez while responding to a disturbance in the 4300 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township at 8:48 p.m. June 9. Deputies transported Verdugo-Gomez to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 2:18 a.m. June 10 in the 12000 block of Woodview Street in Little Rock Township. An investigation is underway.

Criminal trespass to property

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kaleb Douglas, 18, of the zero to 99 block of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill, on a charge of criminal trespass after responding to his block for a report of suspicious circumstances at 3:11 a.m. June 10. Deputies transported Douglas to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at 2:02 p.m on June 10 in the 13000 block of Church Road in Lisbon Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery at 12:22 p.m. June 10 at the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the zero to 99 block of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill at 5:30 p.m. June 10. The incident is under investigation.

Fraud

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of Spruce Street in Fox Township at 7:46 p.m. June 10. An investigation is ongoing.

Violation of order of protection

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection at 7:43 p.m. June 10 in the 0 to 99 block of Spring Garden Drive in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at 1:45 p.m. June 11 in the zero to 99 block of Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. The incident is under investigation.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at 2:29 p.m. June 11 in the 2000 block of Light Road. The incident is under investigation.

Theft and criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old male of the 100 block of Heathgate Road in Boulder Hill on charges of property damage and theft at 3:15 p.m. June 11 at his address. Deputies transported the juvenile to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at 5:47 p.m. June 11 in the 15000 block of Griswold Springs Road in Little Rock Township. The victim reported that she was on Facebook Marketplace looking for a job and was fooled into giving her personal information. The scammer then withdrew money from her bank account. This case is under investigation.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 7:40 p.m. June 11 in the zero to 99 block of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Leaving the scene of an accident

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident about 9:39 a.m. June 12 in the area of Route 30 and Wolf Road in Oswego. An investigation is underway.

Criminal trespass to residence

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal trespass at 9:30 a.m. June 12 in the 16000 block of Galena Road in Little Rock Township. The incident is under investigation.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery at 11:17 a.m. June 12 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. There were no injuries and the incident is under investigation.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 7:21 p.m. June 12 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jmari Young, 32, of the 800 block of Taylor Street in DeKalb, on a charge of DUI at 2:46 a.m. June 13 in the area of Galena and Granart Road.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage at 9:56 a.m. June 13 in the zero to 99 block of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 12:11 p.m. June 13 in the 2400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft at 7:43 a.m. June 14 in the zero to 99 block of Marnel Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage at 10:25 a.m. June 14 in the zero to 99 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage at 9:02 p.m. June 14 in the zero to 99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery at 9:40 p.m. June 14 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.