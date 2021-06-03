Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: June 3, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Burglary to motor vehicle and criminal damage to property

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle and criminal property damage in the 9000 bock of U.S. Route 34 in Bristol Township at 6:54 a.m. May 25. An investigation is underway.

Harassment by electronic communication

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of harassment by electronic communication in the 3000 block of Plainfield Road, Oswego Township, at 5:26 p.m. May 25. The incident is under investigation.

Hit-and-run traffic crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run traffic crash at the 0 to 99 block of U.S. Route 30 in Oswego Township at 6:45 p.m. May 25. An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township at 4:45 a.m. May 26. An investigation is underway.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Light Road in Oswego Township at 7:13 a.m. May 26. The incident is under investigation.

Criminal sexual assault

Sheriff’s deputies opened an investigation at 9:37 a.m. May 26 of a reported criminal sexual assault that occurred 20 years ago outside of Kendall County. The matter was forwarded to the appropriate jurisdiction for further investigation.

No valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Ayesha Scott, 39, of the 100 block of Park Drive in Montgomery, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop for speeding in the area of U.S. Route 31 and Light Road at 8:51 p.m. May 26. Deputies released Scott on her own recognizance.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the 0 to 99 block of Sonora Road in Boulder Hill at 2:58 p.m. May 27. An investigation is ongoing.

In-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shauntreya A. Harper, 27, of the 500 block of Edgelawn Drive, Aurora, on an Aurora failure-to-appear warrant for driving on a suspended license. Deputies arrested Harper after stopping her vehicle in the area of Orchard and Galena roads in Oswego Township at 9:09 p.m. May 27. Bond on the warrant was set at $2,000 at 10%. Deputies transported Harper to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Criminal sexual assault

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at 3:31 a.m. May 28 about a criminal sexual assault that reportedly occurred a week ago in the 1000 block of U.S. Route 30 in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Criminal trespass to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal trespass to property in the 0 to 90 block of Springdale Road in Boulder Hill at 8:31 p.m. May 29. An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the 600 block of Oswego Township at 1:51 a.m. May 30. The incident is under investigation.

Speeding 35 mph over limit

Sheriff’s deputies cited Fredrick Williams, 69, of the 1900 block of Bradley Street in Montgomery, for speeding 35 mph or more over the posted speed limit in the area of U.S. Route 71 and Sleepy Hollow Road at 1:46 p.m. May 30. Deputies released Williams on his own recognizance.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 0 to 50 block of Surrey Road in Boulder Hill at 8:46 p.m. May 30. An investigation is ongoing.

In-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander D. Authement, 27, of the 1300 block of South Glenn Circle in Aurora, on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for driving on a suspended license. Deputies made contact with Authement at 5:39 a.m. May 31 in the 0 to 99 block of Marnel Road in Boulder Hill. Bond for the warrant was set at $20,000 with a 10% application fee.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle in the 0 to 99 block of Marnel Road in Boulder Hill at 5:39 a.m. May 31. An investigation is ongoing.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill at 2:33 p.m. May 31. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft by deception

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft by deception in the 0 to 99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill at 2:58 p.m. May 31. An investigation is underway.