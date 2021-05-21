Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: May 21, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Attempted theft

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of attempted theft in the 200 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township at 9:28 a.m. May 11. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a desk report of identity theft in the 0 to 99 block of Anna Maria Lane in Bristol Township at 10:50 p.m. May 12. An investigation is underway.

Hit-and-run

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run traffic crash in the 100 block of North Canal Street in Big Grove Township at 4:51 p.m. May 12. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the 4700 block of Chicago Road in Seward Township at 9:45 a.m. May 13. The damage is believed to have occurred between May 9 and 13. The incident is under investigation.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft in the 0 to 99 block of Dolphin Court in Oswego Township at 10:19 a.m. May 13. An investigation is underway.

Driving without a valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Ana Jasso Segura, 29, of the 3200 block of Junita Lane in Montgomery, for driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to yield. Deputies made contact with Segura at the intersection of Briarcliff Road and North Bereman Road in Oswego Township after reports of a property damage vehicle crash at 2:14 p.m. May 13. Deputies cited Segura and she was released at the scene.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft in the 0 to 99 block of Winrock Road in Oswego Township at 3:09 p.m. May 13. The incident is under investigation.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the 0 to 99 block of Codorus Road in Oswego Township at 12:38 p.m. May 14. An investigation is underway.

Driving while license suspended

Sheriff’s deputies cited Baha A. Shnenah, 24, of the 600 block of Osbron Street in Plano, for driving with a suspended license. Deputies stopped Shnenah’s vehicle for speeding at Route 52 and Grove Road in Seward Township at 1:23 a.m. May 14. Deputies released Shnenah at the scene on his own recognizance.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Oswego Township at 9:16 a.m. May 14. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft and battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft and battery at the 1000 block of Route 30 in unincorporated Oswego Township at 10:53 a.m. May 14. An investigation is underway.

Property damage accident and leaving the scene

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of property damage vehicle crash and leaving the scene of an accident in the 5000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township at 11:42 a.m. May 14. The incident is under investigation.

Theft and in-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies made contact with David A. Cappadora, 46, of the 1100 block of Light Road in Oswego on a DeKalb County failure-to-appear warrant on DUI charges. Deputies advised Cappadora to appear for the charges after responding to a report of theft at his address at 3:57 a.m. May 16. An investigation of the theft is underway.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft in the 4000 block of Route 126 in Na-Au-Say Township at 12:11 p.m. May 16. The incident is under investigation.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery in the 0 to 100 block of Saugatuck Road in Oswego Township at 7:52 p.m. May 16. An investigation is underway.

Speeding 35 over the limit

Sheriff’s deputies cited a 16-year-old male from Yorkville for speeding 90 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. zone in the area of Sandy Bluff and Lions Road in Little Rock Township at 11:23 a.m. on May 17.

Identity Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at the 0 to 99 block of Springdale Road in Oswego Township at 12:07 p.m. on May 17. An investigation is ongoing.

Dog Bite

Sheriff’s deputies cited Melissa Barnes, 39, of the 0 to 99 block of Hamptom Road in Oswego Township for no proof of rabies inoculation after deputies responded to her address for a report of a dog bite at 3:21 p.m. on May 17.

Harassment Via Electronic Communication

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of harassment by electronic communication at the 1200 block of Light Road in Oswego Township at 5:22 p.m. on May 17. An investigation is ongoing.