Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: May 14, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft in the 0 to 99 block of Sonora Road in Boulder Hill at 4:51 p.m. May 4. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage in the 1100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township at 10:51 p.m. May 4. An investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the 0 to 99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill at 1:56 p.m. May 5. An investigation is underway.

Residential burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of residential burglary in the 5500 block of Route 71 in Oswego Township at 5:32 p.m. May 5. The incident is under investigation.

Criminal damage to state supported property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal damage to state supported property at the Kendall County Jail at 7:45 a.m. May 6. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the 0 to 99 block of Eastfield Road in Boulder Hill at 8:58 a.m. May 6. An investigation is underway.

Harassment

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of harassment in the 0 to 99 block of Sierra Road in Boulder Hill at 11:47 a.m. May 7. An investigation is underway.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft in the 12500 block of Fox River Drive in Fox Township at 11:58 a.m. May 7. The incident is under investigation.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Andrew W. Garrabrant, 48, of the 1600 block of Fredericksburg Lane in Aurora, on a domestic battery warrant with no bond at 10:14 a.m. May 8. Deputies made contact with Garrabrant at his residence and transported him to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the 6000 block of Schlapp Road in Oswego Township at 10:52 a.m. May 10. An investigation is underway.