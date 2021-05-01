Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: May 1, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle at 7:44 a.m. April 20 in the 0 to 99 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Holly C. McKenna, 33, of the 3800 block of Huron Lake Court, Morris, on charges of driving under the influence, illegal transport of open liquor and endangering the safety of a child. Deputies stopped McKenna’s vehicle for reckless driving at 11:02 a.m. April 20 near McKanna Road and Route 52 in Seward Township. Deputies transported McKenna to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Residential burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a residential burglary at 2:33 p.m. April 20 in 100 block of Tealwood Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Attempted burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an attempted burglary to a motor vehicle at 10:22 a.m. April 20 in the 0 to 99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

No valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies cited a 15-year-old male of the 0 to 99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill for driving without a license and speeding 89 mph in a 45 mph zone during a traffic stop at 1:29 a.m. April 21 on Galena Road near East Highland Drive in Bristol Township. Deputies released the juvenile at the scene on a recognizance bond.

Traffic crash with injury

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash with injuries at 8:21 p.m. April 21 in the 0 to 100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. Oswego Fire Protection District Paramedics transported a 40-year-old male to Aurora to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora with injuries that were not life-threatening.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Reyes O. Guerrero-Hermosillo, 47, of the 300 block of Holden Avenue in Aurora on a charge of driving under the influence at 10:58 p.m. April 21, after a single-vehicle property-damage accident in the 200 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. Deputies transported Guerrero-Hermosillo to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew James Leedham, 24, of the 200 block of Washington Street in Oswego, on a charge of driving under the influence. Deputies apprehended Leedham while responding to reports of a vehicle in the roadway at 11:20 p.m. April 21 in the area of Grove and Reservation roads in Oswego Township. Deputies transported Leedham to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery at 3:50 p.m. April 22 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Criminal sexual assault

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal sexual assault in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township. The assault reportedly occurred 20 years ago. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 2:26 p.m. April 23 in the 0 to 99 block of Pioneer Court in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery at 5:27 p.m. April 23 in the 8400 block of Fox River Drive in Fox Township. An investigation is underway.

Hit-and-run crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at 7:23 p.m. April 23 in the 0 to 100 block of Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Eduardo Martinez, 59, of the 0 to 99 block of Oak Creek Drive in Yorkville, on a charge of domestic battery at 10:32 p.m April 23 after deputies came to his address in response to a report of domestic battery that occurred near Minkler Road and Route 126 in Kendall Township. Deputies transported Martinez to the County Jail for processing.

Witness harassment

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of witness harassment at 1 a.m. April 23 in the 5000 block of Grove Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 5:41 p.m. April 24 in the 0 to 99 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Hit-and-run traffic crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at 10:14 p.m. April 24 in the area of Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive near Montgomery. An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kyle A. Rohden, 27, of the 0 to 99 block of Ingelshire Road, Boulder Hill, on charges of domestic battery and resisting a police officer after deputies responded to his address at 8:44 a.m. April 25. Deputies transported Rohden to the County Jail for processing.

Criminal sexual assault

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual assault at 6:18 p.m. April 25 in the 0 to 99 block of Whitney Way in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage at 8:30 a.m. April 26 in the 0 to 99 block of Pleasantview Drive in Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of disorderly conduct at 7:33 p.m. April 26 in the 0 to 30 block of Sherman Street in Fox Township. An investigation is underway.