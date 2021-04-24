Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: April 24, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal damage to property

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage at 8:28 p.m. April 6 in the 0 to 99 block of Saugatuck Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Driving while license suspended

Sheriff’s deputies cited Takia Barrentine, 29, of the 800 block of West Jefferson Street in Joliet, for speeding and driving with a suspended license. Deputies had stopped Barrentine’s vehicle for speeding at 12:47 a.m. April 7 near the intersection of Route 126 and Schlapp Road in Na-Au-Say Township. She was released at the scene on a personal recognizance.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 7:20 a.m. April 7 in the 600 block of Douglas Road in Oswego Township. No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

Fraud

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of fraud at 11:20 a.m. April 7 in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township. The incident is under investigation.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 7:36 p.m. April 10 in the 400 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 9:02 p.m. April 10 in the area of Fernwood and Woodridge roads in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage at 9:13 a.m. April 12 in the 4000 block of Reservation Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage at 11:12 a.m. April 12 in the 0 to 99 block of Marnel Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 11:52 a.m. April 12 in the 6000 block of Southfield Lane in Na-Au-Say Township. An investigation is underway.

ID theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 12:13 p.m. April 12 in the 200 block of Pleasure Drive in Bristol Township. The incident is under investigation.

Theft of lost/mislaid property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of theft of lost or mislaid property at 4:39 p.m. April 12 in the 200 block of Georgeanna Street in Bristol Township. An investigation is underway.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ethan M. Williams, 25, of the 500 block of Truman Avenue in Oswego, on a charge of driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 10:59 p.m. April 12 at Burr Oak and Willowwood drives in Oswego. Deputies transported Williams to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

ID theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 1:36 p.m. April 13 in the 16000 block of Stephens Road in Newark. An investigation is underway.

Harassment via electronic means

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of harassment by electronic means at 1:43 p.m. April 13 in the 0 to 99 block of Shagbark Lane in Millbrook after a resident stated they had received threatening texts. The incident is under investigation.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 4:37 p.m. April 13 in the 0 to 99 block of Rock Way in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of theft at 4:45 a.m. April 14 in the 1100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

ID theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 11:33 a.m. April 14 in the 0 to 99 block of Ponderosa Drive in Yorkville. The incident is under investigation.

Threats by telephone

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of threats by telephone at 6:06 p.m. April 14 in the 0 to 100 block of Front Street in Big Grove Township. The incident is under investigation.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 10:48 a.m. April 16 in the 5000 block of Fields Drive in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage at 8 p.m. April 16 in the 5200 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft at 10:10 a.m. April 17 in the 2000 block of Wolf Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

No valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Icist Thomas, 20, of the 25000 block of Riverside Avenue in Warrenville, for driving without a valid license and disobeying a stop sign. Deputies stopped her vehicle at 11:30 a.m. April 17 for ignoring a stop sign in the area of Winrock and Fernwood roads in Oswego Township. Thomas was released at the scene on her own recognizance.

Speeding 35 mph or more

Sheriff’s deputies cited Benjamin D. Haro, 26, of the 8000 block of 79th Street in Justice, for speeding 35 mph or more after deputies stopped his vehicle for going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone at 8:17 p.m. on April 17. Deputies released Haro at the scene on his own recognizance.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of battery at 9:06 p.m. April 17 in the 1900 block of Hill Avenue in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage at 10:36 p.m. April 17 in the 0 to 200 block of W. Rickard Drive in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Driving while license suspended

Sheriff’s deputies cited Eduardo Hernandez-Cabrera, 21, of the 0 to 99 block of Pomeroy Road in Montgomery, for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:56 p.m. on April 18 at Fernwood Road and Fall Creek Circle in Oswego Township. Deputies released Hernandez-Cabrera at the scene on his own recognizance.

Criminal damage to property/trespass

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage and trespassing at 3:12 p.m. April 18 in the 8000 block of Millbrook Road in Fox Township. The incident is under investigation.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of battery at 9:18 p.m. April 18 in the 0 to 99 block of North Cannonball Trail in Bristol Township. An investigation is underway.

Violation of an order of protection

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an order of protection violation at 11:23 p.m. April 18 in the 0 to 99 block of Hillstone Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.