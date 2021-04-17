Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: April 17, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal damage to property

Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage at 8:28 p.m. April 6 in the 0 to 99 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. The incident is under investigation.

Driving while license suspended

Sheriff’s deputies cited Takia Barretine, 29, of the 800 block of West Jefferson Street in Joliet, for speeding and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop for speeding at 12:47 a.m. April 7 near the intersection of Route 126 and Schlapp Road in Na-Au-Say Township Deputies released Barretine at the scene on a personal recognizance.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery among family members at 7:20 a.m. April 7 in the 600 block of Douglas Road in Oswego Township. There were no injuries and the incident is under investigation.

Fraud

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of fraud at 11:20 a.m. April 7 in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property/criminal trespass

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage and criminal trespass at 1:15 p.m. April 9 in the 600 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 7:36 p.m. April 10 in the 400 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 9:02 p.m. April 10 in the area of Fernwood and Woodridge roads in Boulder Hill. The incident is under investigation.

Burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary at 4:06 p.m. April 11 in the 100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 5:21 p.m. April 11 in the area of Ridge Road and Route 126 in Na-Au-Say Township. The incident is under investigation.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage at 8:24 p.m. April 11 in the area of Fernwood and Briarcliff roads in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zachary Tomac, 23, of the 2500 block of Creek Road in Little Rock Township, on a charge of domestic battery after responding to domestic battery reports at 10:41 p.m. April 11 at his address. Deputies transported Tomac to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.