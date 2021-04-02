Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: April 2, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft in the 0 to 100 block of Highland Drive in Bristol Township at 2:42 p.m. March 23. An investigation is underway.

Assault and criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of assault and criminal property damage in the 2400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township at 5:41 p.m. March 23. An investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage in the 100 block of North Canal Street in Lisbon Township at 5:15 p.m. March 24. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage and disorderly conduct in the 0 to 100 block of Ronhill Road in Kendall Township at 10:56 p.m. March 25. An investigation is ongoing.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of disorderly conduct in the 0 to 100 block of East Rickard Drive in Bristol Township at 9:03 p.m. March 25. An investigation is underway.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of motor vehicle burglary in the 14000 block of Fox Road in Fox Township at 4:10 p.m. March 26. There is an investigation underway.

Theft by deception

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft by deception in the 200 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill at 4:46 p.m. March 26. An investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-run

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and hit-and-run in the 15000 block of Hillhurst Road in Fox Township at 1:33 a.m. March 27. When deputies arrived at the scene, the driver had already fled. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested David J. Benuska, 40, of the 0 to 99 block of West Highland Drive in Bristol Township on a charge of domestic battery after deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Benuska’s address at 6:24 a.m. March 27. Deputies transported Benuska to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of theft of motor vehicle parts in the 7800 block of Van Emmon Road in Kendall Township at 8:07 a.m. March 27. An investigation is underway.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage in the 0 to 99 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill at 9:21 p.m. March 27. An investigation is ongoing.

Residential burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 100 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill at 3:32 p.m. March 28. An investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-run

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at the 1900 block of Rock Creek Road in Little Rock Township at 4:20 p.m. March 28. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the 2400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township at 12:07 a.m. March 29. An investigation is ongoing.

Possession of contraband in a penal institution

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of possession of contraband in the Kendall County Jail at 2:18 p.m. March 29. The incident is under investigation.