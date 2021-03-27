Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: March 27, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Residential burglary

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a residential burglary at 10:26 a.m. March 16 in the 1500 block of West Wheeler Road in Na-Au-Say Township. The incident is under investigation.

Trespass/criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of trespass and criminal property damage at 2:44 p.m. March 16 in the 4000 block of Grove Road in Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage at 10:53 a.m. March 17 in the 100 block of Tealwood Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of unemployment insurance fraud at 11:57 a.m. March 17 in the 0 to 99 block of Forest Court in Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of unemployment insurance fraud at 12:24 March 17 in the 0 to 99 block of Coy Park Drive in Newark. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of unemployment insurance fraud at 1:38 p.m. March 17 in the 13000 block of McKanna Road in Seward Township. An investigation is underway.

Driving while license suspended

Sheriff’s deputies cited Kevin A. Walker, 26, for driving with a suspended license and operating an insured vehicle at 3:46 p.m. on March 17. Deputies cited Walker while responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Ridge and Holt roads in Seward Township.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of unemployment insurance fraud at 9:12 a.m. March 18 in the 100 block of Woodland Drive in Little Rock Township. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of unemployment insurance fraud at 11:43 a.m. March 19 at the 0 to 99 block of Poplar Road in Kendall Township. An investigation is underway.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paul E. Powell Jr., 29, of the 20000 block of Hillside Drive in Richton Park, on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Deputies stopped Powell’s vehicle for speeding at 10:33 p.m. March 19 on Route 47 and Caton Farm Road. Deputies transported Powell to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Residential burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of residential burglary at 8:30 a.m. March 20 in the 1500 block of West Wheeler Road in Na-Au-Say Township. An investigation is underway.

No valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Lamya Washington, 19, of the 200 block of South LaSalle Street in Aurora, for driving without a valid license during a traffic stop at 9:45 a.m. March 20 at Old Post Road and Judith Circle in Boulder Hill. Deputies also cited Washington for not wearing a seat belt.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of disorderly conduct at 1:43 p.m. March 21 in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Criminal trespass to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property trespass at 7:40 p.m. on March 21 in the 700 block of Woolley Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft about 9:30 a.m. March 22 in the 0 to 100 block of Ponderosa Drive in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 12:18 p.m. March 22 in the 100 block of Clark Avenue in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 1:09 p.m. March 22 in the 1700 block of Cherry Road in Na-Au-Say township. The incident is under investigation.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of stolen all-terrain vehicles at 2:34 p.m. March 22 in the 0 to 100 block of Riverside Street in Bristol Township. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 3:33 p.m. March 22 in the 11000 block of Fox River Drive in Fox township. An investigation is ongoing.