Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: March 19, 2021

Identity theft

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 1:43 p.m. March 10 in the 70000 block of Dobson Lane in Fox Township. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 8:49 a.m. March 10 in the 0 to 30 block of West Aldon Court in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-run

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle property damage accident and hit-and-run at 12:01 a.m. March 11 in the 11200 block of Fox River Drive in Fox Township. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 12:59 p.m. March 11 in the 100 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 2 p.m. March 11 in the 0 to 99 block of Pomeroy Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

In-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Vernia Brown, 18, of the 14000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant on charges of driving without insurance. Deputies had responded to Brown’s address at 11:14 a.m. March 12 for reports of a disturbance. Her bond was set at $3,000 with a 10% application fee. Deputies transported Brown to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Julianna Malone, 24, of the 700 block of Whitlock Avenue in Aurora, on a charge of domestic battery after deputies responded to her address at 5:52 p.m. March 12. Deputies transported Malone to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Crash with injury

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash with injury at 10 p.m. March 12 at Reservation and Grove roads in Oswego Township. Oswego paramedics transported a passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old female, to Rush Copley Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

DUI

Deputies arrested Christopher D. Horner, 33, of the 1300 block of Canterfield Parkway West in West Dundee, on a charge of driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 3:34 a.m. March 13 on August Road near Kevin Lane in Oswego Township.

Harassment by electronic communications

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of harassment by electronic communication at 7:42 p.m. March 13 in the 0 to 100 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

In-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marqus E. Fultz, 24, of the 800 block of Spring Street in Aurora, on two local warrants for violating a protection order. Deputies made undefined contact with Fultz at 9:47 p.m. March 13. Fult’s second warrant is set at $3,000 with a 10% application fee. Deputies transported him to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Traffic crash with injury

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an ATV crash with injury at 11:37 p.m. March 13 in the 12000 block of Andrew Street in Little Rock Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage at 9:40 a.m. March 15 in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of disorderly conduct at 3:41 p.m. March 15 in the area of Fernwood and Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 10:24 p.m. March 15 in the 0 to 2800 lock of Light Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.