Kendall County sheriff’s reports: March 12, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

In-state warrant

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lisa Morrissette, 45, of the 0 to 150 block of Springbrook Trail South, Oswego, on a local failure-to-appear warrant for aggravated battery on a police officer. Deputies served Morrissette’s arrest warrant at 2:50 p.m. March 2 at her residence. Morrissette had an additional violation of a court order warrant. Deputies transferred her to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

No valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Ivan Nevarez-Corral, 27, of Yorkville, for driving without a valid license during a traffic stop for speeding at 2:58 p.m. March 4 in the area of Bristol Ridge and Kennedy Road. Deputies also cited Nevarez-Corral for speeding and released him at the scene.

Traffic crash with injury

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic crash with injury at 4:25 p.m. March 4 on River Road near Blackhawk Road in Little Rock Township. At the scene, Little Rock-Fox EMS transported Lori Renee St. Denis, 67, of the 100 block of Worsley Street in Yorkville, to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora for injuries that were not life-threatening. Deputies later arrested St. Denis on a charge of driving under the influence after she was released from the hospital. They transported her to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Steven John McCartney, 57, of the 0 to 99 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder HIll, on a charge of driving under the influence. Deputies were responding to a traffic accident when they arrested McCartney at 7:27 p.m. March 4 in the area of Circle Drive West near Pickford Road in Boulder Hill. Deputies transported McCartney to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Fraud

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of fraud at 8:37 p.m. March 4 in the 0 to 99 block of Springdale Road in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of battery at 2:26 a.m. March 5 in the 0 to 99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of criminal property damage at 1:56 p.m. March 5 in the 100 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of unemployment insurance fraud at 4:27 p.m. March 5 in the 0 to 99 block of South Cypress Drive in Bristol. The incident remains under investigation.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Martin Stuebinger, 51, of the 0 to 99 block of Ingleshire Road, Boulder Hill, on a charge of domestic battery while deputies investigated reports of domestic battery at 3:42 p.m. March 5 at Stuebinger’s address. Deputies transported Stuebinger to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Traffic crash with injuries

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries involving two vehicles at 6:58 p.m. March 5 in the area of Millbrook and Budd roads in Fox Township. Little Rock-Fox EMS transported a 45-year-old Plano resident to Valley West Hospital in Sandwich with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 10:08 p.m. March 7 in the 6800 block of Route 71 in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 12:52 p.m. March 8 in the 9200 block of Lisbon Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. An investigation is underway.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of theft of car parts at 12:31 p.m. March 8 in the 8700 block of East Highpoint Road in Kendall Township. The incident is under investigation.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 3:36 p.m. March 8 in the 7700 block of Dobson Lane in Fox Township. An investigation is underway.

Theft less than $500

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of theft less than $500 at 4:55 p.m. March 8 in the 0 to 99 block of Knollwood Road in Boulder Hill. The incident is under investigation.