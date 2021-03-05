Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: March 5, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft of motor vehicle parts

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of theft of motor vehicle parts at 10:23 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 900 block of Harvey Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sergio Mendoza, 27, of the 0 to 500 block of Gloria Lane in Oswego, on a local failure-to-appear warrant for driving with a suspended license set at 10% of $3,000 with a $75 application fee. Law enforcement conducted a warrant service at about11:31 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Mendoza’s address. Deputies transported Mendoza to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 10:06 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Main Street in Newark. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 11:54 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the 7000 block of Cole Court in Bristol Township. An investigation is underway.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of battery at about 12:16 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 9000 block of Route 47 in Lisbon Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 4:17 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 11000 block of Legion Road in Kendall Township. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic battery at 5 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 17000 block of Townhouse Road in Big Grove Township. An investigation is ongoing.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew Steven Freeburg, 28, of the 2000 block of Oxnard Drive, Downers Grove, on a charge of driving under the influence after deputies found his vehicle in a ditch on Plainfield Road in Oswego Township at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 26. Deputies transported Freeburg to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Criminal damage to state supported property

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamie N. Aaron, 29, of the 0 to 99 block of Pembrooke Road in Boulder Hill, on a charge of criminal damage to state supported property at 2:40 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Kendall County Jail. Deputies held Aaron in the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of identity theft at 9:37 a.m. March 1 in the 0 to 200 block of Nawakwa Lane in Kendall Township. An investigation is underway.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Masael Perez, 22, of the 0 to 99 block of Braeburn Road, Boulder Hill, on a failure-to-appear warrant for a DUI at 10:08 a.m. March 1 at Perez’s address. Deputies transported Perez to the Kendall County Jail.

Hit and run

Sheriff’s deputies cited Jazmin A. Vela, 36, of the 0 to 30 block of Durango Road, Boulder Hill, for failure to notify when damaging an unattended vehicle, improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle. Deputies cited Vela while responding to reports of a hit-and-run at 11:18 p.m. March 1 on Pendelton Place in Boulder Hill.