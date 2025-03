Open Roads ABATE members Linda Oleson (right), Cliff Oleson, and Sam Mataya (left) met with 75th District Representative Jed Davis. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter had five representatives – Sam Mataya, Diana Rebechini, Tracey Supan, Cliff Oleson and Linda Oleson – attend Legislative Day in Springfield on March 19 in Springfield. They met with elected officials and shared motorcycle issues with them.