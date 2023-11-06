‘The Wizard of Oz’ playing at Sandwich Opera House Nov. 10-12

Pictured, from left, are some of the cast from "The Wizard of Oz" including Leo Neel as Tinman, Shadan Rediger as Dorothy, Jackson Heilemeier as Lion and Gio Bianchi as Scarecrow. (photo provided by Jaye Morrison)

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to see the timeless classic “The Wizard Of Oz” at the Sandwich Opera House Nov. 10-12. Showtimes are 7p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Co-directors Jaye Morrison and Sheila Thompson along with music director Nika Morton, choreographer Kellie Procopos and stage manager Allison Beckwith bring this wonderfully whimsical favorite to the Sandwich community with a talented cast from all over northern Illinois as a benefit production supporting the Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship.

Tickets are $10 at the door and can also be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/wizard-of-oz-tickets-725702484667.

The Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship honors Gil Morrison, who was in education for 34 years at Sandwich schools and who served as the DeKalb County Regional Superintendent. He coached sports, speech team, directed plays and taught language arts, social studies, and the Challenge Program in District 430. To donate directly to the scholarship, visit gofundme.com/gil-morrison-memorial-scholarship.