Museum presents ‘Remembering Our Veterans’ exhibit Nov. 9-26

Long-time Oswego farmer Harvey Eichelberger, who served in the U.S. Army during World War I, will be one of the U.S. military veterans recognized for their service during the Little White School Museum’s annual “Remembering Our Veterans” exhibit, open to visitors from Nov. 9-26, 2023. (photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Honor veterans from the Civil War through the 21st century by visiting the Little White School Museum’s annual “Remembering our Veterans” special exhibit at the museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego.

This is the 17th year the museum has hosted the exhibit honoring Oswego area veterans.

The exhibit will officially open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 9, and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 26. Public exhibit hours will be 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday. The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Admission is free, but donations are always accepted.

Curating the extensive “Remembering Our Veterans” exhibit will be museum manager Anne Jordan with museum assistant Emily Dutton.

This year’s exhibit will again completely fill the historic building’s main Roger Matile Room, and will include hundreds of rarely seen items including dozens of vintage uniforms, war souvenirs, photographs and documents selected from the museum’s collections, each with a direct connection to Oswegoland residents who served from the Civil War through the modern conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

In addition, each year’s exhibit features an “Wall of Honor” exhibit recognizing the service of more than 200 local military personnel.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999; email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org; or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.