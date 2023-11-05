Indian Valley Theatre will present ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ Dec. 8-10 in Sandwich

Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the historic Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich. Tickets are available online now at indianvalleytheatre.com.

In this hilarious and heartwarming Christmas story, Mrs. Bradley struggles to put on a church Christmas pageant despite being faced with casting the misfit Herdman kids – probably known as the worst kids in the whole history of the world. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is directed by Kari Frantzen with Jaden Frantzen as assistant director and Sharon Pagoria as producer. The cast includes many children and adults from Sandwich and surrounding communities.

For information about “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” or Indian Valley Theatre, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois not-for-profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.