Veterans’ Appreciation program planned for Nov. 12 at Chapel on the Green

Constructed on West Main Street in Yorkville in 1855, the Chapel on the Green was originally named the Bristol Congregational Church. The New England style building features stained glass windows and an 1899 pipe organ that is still in use today. (John Etheredge)

Chapel on the Green in Yorkville will host its annual Veterans’ Appreciation program on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Six veterans will speak about their experiences during their military service including Ed Huss, Army, 1966 and 1967; Cameron Carter, Marines, 1967 and 1968; Richard Niles, Army, 1969 to 1971; Neil Schilling, Army, 1972 and 1973 and Reserves, 1976 to 1998; Jeff Kline, Army, 1978 to 1993 and Reserves, 1993 to 2001; and Cindy Niles, Air National Guard, 1992 to present.

Doors will be open at 1 p.m. for visiting or viewing military memorabilia. The program begins at 2 p.m., followed by refreshments and time to visit and tour the historic building at 107 West Center St., Yorkville.

Any veterans or active military personnel interested in speaking at the program are asked to call Carol at 630-553-5163.

Built in 1855, Chapel on the Green is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is used for community meetings, programs and is available as a wedding venue.