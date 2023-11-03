Here’s where Kendall County residents can participate in Veterans Day

Oswego American Legion Post 675 Commander Kris Kearns delivers an address for the Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2022 in downtown Oswego. He was backed by an honor guard from the Oswego Fire Protection District. (Mark Foster)

Yorkville:

Flags of Valor

This tribute of over 100 flags, each dedicated in honor or in memory of specific veterans, is organized by the City of Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department and Yorkville American Legion Post 489.

Residents can visit the flags lined throughout Town Square Park at 301 N Bridge St. and pay respects until Nov. 12

Veterans Appreciation Program

Chapel on the Green will be hosting its annual Veteran’s Day program on Nov. 12, at which seven local veterans from several different wars will speak in the chapel at 107 W. Center St.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. for guests to converse with the veterans being honored and peruse their war memorabilia which will be on display until the program begins at 2 p.m. For more information call 331-207-8142.

Ruck March & Lunch

The Yorkville American Legion and BattleFit 720 are hosting a 5K ruck march on Nov. 4 to raise money to support the RISE program, Operation Warrior Comfort, and Gift to the Yanks, which all benefit wounded veterans.

Participants should check in at 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion at 209 Veterans Pkwy. The march will begin at 11:30.

Registration is $25 due at the event, and lunch will be provided after the march. Participants should bring a backpack with whatever weight they feel comfortable marching with.

Oswego:

Veteran’s Day Ceremony

The Oswego American Legion, Fire Protection District and Police Department will host a short ceremony honoring veterans at the Oswego Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Community members are invited to join in the 15 minute ceremony at 1 Main St.

Veterans Drive

Support veterans in need by dropping off items such as cleaning supplies, toilet paper and winter gear from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 11. The Rotary Club of Oswego is sponsoring a Veterans Drive, which will take place at the club’s gazebo in front of Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

Montgomery:

Sponsor-a-Stud

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Paint-a-Stud Event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 4 at 1300 S. Broadway Road, Suite 101. Attendees will paint interior wood studs that will be used in the Veteran Build home in the Habitat Green Freedom Subdivision next spring.

Community members are invited to join in the event and paint alongside local veterans, or help support by sponsoring a veteran. The cost is $25 per stud and donors may sponsor as many as as they like.

Sponsorships can be made online, and each purchase will come with $10 worth of raffle tickets to be used at the event. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event, and several prizes will be raffled off at 1. p.m. For more information call 630-206-5038.

Plano:

Luncheon for Plano area veterans and their families

Plano Methodist Church is hosting a soup and sandwich luncheon to honor Plano area veterans and their families, including active military, from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. Nov. 10 at the church, located at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano.

The Plano American Legion Auxiliary Post #395 will be providing dessert.

Contact Linda at 630-552-3828 with questions.

Sandwich:

Gertrude Rompf Veterans Day Dinner

Sandwich VFW Post 1486 is hosting the annual Gertrude Rompf dinner and Veteran’s Day Program on Nov. 11 at Fox Valley Community Services at 1406 Suydam Rd.

Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the veterans program to follow.

The free dinner is open to all Sandwich VFW Post 1486 and Auxiliary members and Sandwich American Legion Post 181, Auxiliary, SAL and ALR members, along with all U.S. veterans residing in the Sandwich voting district.

Attendees may bring one guest and reservations are required. RSVP by Nov. 9 by calling Sally at 815-786-8171 or 815-791-3435 or Ginger at 815-786-8152.

Flag Raising Ceremony

American Legion Post 181 and VFW Post 1486 will conduct a flag raising ceremony at 7:30 a.m. at Sandwich High School with visits to other schools throughout the day.