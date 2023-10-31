Indian Valley Vocational Center announces outstanding fall students

The Indian Valley Vocational Center recently announced its outstanding fall students.

Students are selected by their instructors. The criteria to be eligible includes qualities such as outstanding professional work, enthusiasm, attendance, initiative and demonstrated work ethic.

Each IVVC program will select a different student three times during the year for this special recognition. The students receive a certificate denoting this award.

The outstanding fall 2023 students from the area are Alyssa Shriber, construction trades, Newark; Marcus Estrella, fire science, Plano; Yael Montellano, welding and fabrication, Plano; Valente Salgado, construction trades, Plano; Naily Vargas, law enforcement, Plano; Jillian Ashley, sports medicine, Sandwich; Evan Groat, computer programming and gaming technologies, Sandwich; Kayla Hill, certified nursing assistant, Sandwich; Joe Mast, computer technology, Sandwich; Savannah Skillin, graphic design, Sandwich; Evan Peterson, welding and fabrication, Yorkville; Ryan Mehochko, automotive technology, Yorkville; Derrick Newson, health occupations, Yorkville; Addison Sweeney, emergency medical services, Yorkville.