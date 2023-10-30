Kendall area school districts fare well on this year’s Illinois Report Card

Of the 21 schools in Oswego SD308, three schools – Churchill Elementary School, Homestead Elementary School and Wolfs Crossing Elementary School – are listed as exemplary, with the majority of the other schools in the district listed as commendable. (Photo provided by Oswego SD308)

Most schools in the Kendall County area are more than making the grade.

That’s according to data from the 2023 Illinois Report Card, which was released Oct. 30 by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Most of the schools are listed as either exemplary or commendable. Exemplary is a school whose performance is in the top 10 percent of schools statewide.

Commendable is a school in which no subgroup is performing at or below the level of the “all students”group in the lowest-performing 5% of Title I-eligible schools.

Oswego CUSD 308

Of the 21 schools in Oswego SD308, three schools – Churchill Elementary School, Homestead Elementary School and Wolfs Crossing Elementary School – are listed as exemplary, with the majority of the other schools in the district listed as commendable.

Boulder Hill Elementary School is designated as a targeted school. A targeted school is a school in which one or more student groups is performing at or below the level of “all students” groups in the lowest performing 5% of schools.

Oswego spends on average $14,000 per student with total district spending at more than $276 million.

Yorkville CUSD115

The majority of Yorkville’s 10 schools are listed as commendable. Only one school – Circle Center Grade School – is designated as a targeted school.

Yorkville spends on average $15,000 per student with total district spending at more than $124 million.

Montgomery

K-12 students living in the village of Montgomery are served by five school districts: West Aurora, East Aurora, Oswego, Yorkville and Kaneland.

Plano CUSD 88

All of Plano’s five schools are listed as commendable. Plano spends on average $15,000 per students with total district spending at more than $41 million.

Sandwich CUSD 430

All of Sandwich’s six schools are listed as commendable. Sandwich spends an average $15,000 per student with total district spending at more than $31 million.

According to state officials, this year’s Illinois Report Card across the board shows strong progress with increased proficiency rates and the highest graduate rate in 13 years.

“We are moving fast toward recovery, but we still have a significant distance to travel,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders said in a news release. “Even once we exceed pre-pandemic achievement, we are not done until we have a system that graduates each and every student ready for success. Educators and families should be proud of the remarkable progress we see on the 2023 Illinois Report Card, while remaining focused on understanding and meeting students’ needs at this phase of recovery.”

More information is available at illinoisreportcard.com.