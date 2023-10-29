Walking tour of Oswego’s historic South Main Street set for Nov. 4

One of the homes on the Oswegoland Heritage Association’s Saturday, Nov. 4, South Main Street architectural walking tour will be this classic shingle-style home Oswego contractor Lou C. Young built for his parents, John A. and Margaret Phillips Young in 1897. (photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

There’s still time to register to join the Oswegoland Heritage Association on Saturday, Nov. 4, for a stroll down the village’s historic South Main Street.

South Main offers an architectural history time capsule of Oswego and the Fox Valley region, with design styles ranging from Greek Revival to homes with Frank Lloyd Wright touches to Mid-Century Modern ranches. Participants will be entertained and informed through stories about the Oswegoans who built and lived in the street’s classic homes.

The tour, aimed at those age 16 and older, will begin at noon at the intersection of Tyler and South Main streets, just a couple blocks from Oswego’s historic downtown business district, and will last for about an hour.

Participants are advised to wear comfortable walking shoes, expect easy walking conditions, and be prepared to be part of the conversation.

Registration, $5 per person, is required. Those interested are advised to register early because space is limited. To register, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or visit the registration web page at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms.