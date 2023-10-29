Kifowit to host Toys for Tots donation site

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, announced her continued partnership with The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program for the upcoming holiday season. As a part of this initiative, Kifowit’s district office, located at 1677 Montgomery Road, Suite 116 in Aurora, will serve as a drop-off location for new toys until Dec. 4.

With the holiday season just around the corner, Kifowit, a decorated U.S. Marine veteran, has teamed up with Toys for Tots once again to bring joy and hope to the community’s children. The campaign aims to collect new, unwrapped toys to be distributed among less fortunate children. Stuffed animals cannot be accepted.

Donations will be accepted at Kifowit’s district office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The collected toys will be turned over to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots organization on Dec. 4, in time for the holidays.

For information about state Rep. Kifowit’s Holiday Toys for Tots Drive, contact her full-time constituent office at 630-585-1308 or email Stephanie.kifowit@att.net.