Mobile history of some Oswego landmarks topic of Saturday’s museum program

In 1974, this stately home was moved (left) from Aurora’s East Side via Hill Avenue, Route 30, and Wolf's Crossing Road to Oswego’s South Main Street where the Peshia family restored it and where it still stands today. (photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Oh, the stories so many Oswego houses and other buildings could tell about their travels around town.

At noon Saturday, Oct. 28, visit Oswego’s Little White School Museum and learn the stories of some of the homes and other buildings in town that have been moved from one location to another during the village’s 190-year history.

How common was moving buildings back then? How were they moved in the days before heavy motorized construction equipment existed? And why move them at all?

These questions and more will be answered during, “To be Razed or To be Raised: A moving Event,” presented by Oswegoland Heritage Association Board Member Ted Clauser.

The surprisingly mobile histories of some of Oswego’s most familiar landmarks will be investigated, including the museum itself, which is believed to have been moved to its present site at 72 Polk St. in 1850.

Registration for this informative and entertaining program is $5 by visiting the registration page of Oswegoland Park District’s web site at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms. Registration is urged to help in planning for the event, but is not required. Walk-ins the day of the program are welcome.