Kendall County area communities have set the following hours for trick-or-treating on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Oswego

Hours: 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Yorkville

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Montgomery (excluding the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision)

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sandwich

Hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plano

Hours: 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.