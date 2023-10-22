Oswego museum hosting program on Oswego houses on the move Oct. 28

In February 1996, the Lowman-Wilson House was moved from the west side of the Fox River across to North Adams Street in Oswego, saving it—temporarily at least—from demolition. (photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Oh, the stories so many Oswego houses and other buildings could tell about their travels around town.

At noon on Oct. 28, visit Oswego’s Little White School Museum to learn about some of the homes and other buildings in town that have been moved from one location to another during the village’s 190-year history.

How common was moving buildings back then? How were they moved in the days before heavy motorized construction equipment existed? And why move them at all?

These questions and more will be answered during, “To be Razed or To be Raised: A moving Event,” by Oswegoland Heritage Association Board Member Ted Clauser.

The surprisingly mobile histories of some of Oswego’s most familiar landmarks will be investigated, including the museum itself, which is believed to have been moved to its present site at 72 Polk St. in 1850.

Registration for this informative and entertaining program is $5 by visiting the Oswegoland Park District’s web site at bit.ly/lwsmwinter. Registration is urged to help in planning for the event, but is not required. Walk-ins the day of the program are welcome.

The Little White School Museum is a joint project of the not-for-profit Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District.

For information about the Little White School Museum, the Oswegoland Heritage Association, Oswego area history or other museum programming, call the museum at 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.