Lyon Farm hosting Halloween at the Farm Sunday

The Kendall County Historical Society will host Halloween at the Lyon Farm from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Lyon Farm is located at 7935 Route 71 in Yorkville between Van Emmon Road and Route 126.

Children are encouraged to dress up in costumes and trick or treat at the historical village buildings. In addition to the trick-or-treating, the afternoon will include a children’s costume parade at 3 p.m. with prizes for the best costumes.

Play old fashion games in the village green, guess the weight of the pumpkin in the Town Hall, guess the number of candies in the jar in the School House and take a hayride.

The food booth will be open selling hot dogs, chips, pop, bottled water and hot chocolate. Pumpkins also will be available to buy.

Admission to the event costs $5 for all ages. For more information, visit the KCHS website at lyonfarmkchs.org.