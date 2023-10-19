Kane Sheriff’s Office reports Elburn motorcycle accident with critical injuries

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a news release to report a motorcycle accident with critical injuries that occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Illinois Route 47, in Elburn.

According to the news release, the deputies were dispatched to the 4N9600 block of Illinois Route 47 in Elburn for a motorcycle accident with serious injuries. A preliminary investigation revealed that the sole occupant of the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 47 when it passed a single vehicle going the same direction. The motorcycle passed the vehicle at a high speed, during which the motorcycle lost control after going off the roadway for unknown reasons. The motorcycle then collided with a guardrail.

Upon arrival, deputies provided immediate medical attention to the rider of the motorcycle until medics arrived on the scene. The rider was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with critical injuries, and then was quickly flown to Good Samaritan Hospital for further treatment. The motorcyclist remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the release.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the injured rider is 22-year-old Alexander J. Esparza, last known address, 3700 block of Middleton Court, Elgin. Esparza was riding a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting further witness interviews and gathering other evidence associated with the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office indicated in the release that it is unknown whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The rider was wearing a helmet, according to the news release.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Campton Hills Police Department, the Kane County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Kane County Evidence Division, the Kane County Drone Unit, the Elburn Police Department, and the Elburn Fire Department.