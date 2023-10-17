Indian Valley Theatre presents ‘The Tin Woman’ this weekend

Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Tin Woman” written by Sean Grennan and directed by Jen Ketchum from Oct. 20 to 22 at the historic Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

“The Tin Woman” uses humor and pathos to explore loss, family and what it means to be given a new life. Instead of relishing life after her heart transplant, Joy enters a downward spiral, unsure whether she truly deserves a second chance. Meanwhile, Alice and Hank mourn the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. At a friend’s urging, Joy tracks down Jack’s family to find closure. But are Alice, Hank and their daughter Sammy ready to accept Jack’s death?

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 22. Tickets are $18 each and are on sale now at indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.