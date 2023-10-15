Newark’s Fern Dell Historic Association hosting barbecue fundraiser Oct. 20

Fern Dell Historic Association will host a drive-thru barbecue fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Fern Dell Museum, 9 E. Front St. in Newark.

Fern Dell Board members will take orders and deliver dinners to each car.

The menu, prepared by 5B’s, includes options of two pork chops, a half chicken, or a combo meal of one chop and a quarter chicken, along with sides of baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce and a dinner roll. Dinners are $16 each.

All funds raised will be used for maintenance of the four historic sites. Fern Dell Historic Association is 501(c)3 nonprofit.