Northern IL Foodbank, Kendall County Community Food Pantry, Newark Grade School and Equine Dreams will host a Mobile Market from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Newark Grade School, 503 Chicago Road in Newark.

Anyone in need is invited to get free groceries.

Another Mobile Market is planned for Saturday, Dec. 2, also at Newark Grade School from 9 to 10:30 a.m.