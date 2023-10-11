Rainfall watch: Kendall County averaged 13.67 inches of precipitation from April 1 to Sept. 30

Weekly rainfall totals for Kendall County courtesy of the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service’s 2023 Kendall County Rainfall Network Volunteers. (Shaw Local News Network map)

Final rainfall report for the 2023 season:

2023 was the third driest in our 33-year record. The driest was 2005 where we had only 12.67 inches, second driest was in 2021 with 13.00 inches.

April was the second driest with an average of 1.13 inches. The driest April was in 2005 where we had an average of 0.7 inches.

May was the fourth driest with an average of 1.41 inches. The driest May was in 1992 with only 0.33 inches.

August was the fourth driest with an average of 1.67 inches. August of 1996 had an average of 0.76 inches.