Body found in Fox River at Yorkville

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11:48 a.m., the Office of the Kendall County Coroner was notified of a male subject who was found unresponsive in the Fox River behind the 100-block of East Hydraulic Avenue in Yorkville, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

As a result of the initial investigation, Coroner’s deputies pronounced the following individual deceased on the scene:

Joseph Homer Sperry, a 91-year-old male of the 100-block of East Hydraulic Avenue in Yorkville.

According to the news release, on Thursday, Oct. 5 a forensic autopsy was performed which preliminarily indicated that the individual had suffered from injuries consistent with drowning. As of this time, final autopsy results are pending further investigation and toxicological testing.