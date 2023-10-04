Road dedication ceremony for Herschel Luckinbill set for Oct. 13

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, recently announced the dedication of “Herschel Luckinbill Road” in memory of the late U.S. Navy Veteran Herschel Luckinbill. This event will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 in the Jewel parking lot at the intersection of Route 30 and Douglas Road in Oswego. Rain or shine, all are invited to join in this meaningful ceremony.

“Herschel’s unwavering dedication to his country, his fellow veterans and our community is an inspiration to us all,” Kifowit said in a news release. “As we dedicate ‘Herschel Luckinbill Road,’ we ensure that his legacy lives on for generations to come, a reminder of the profound impact one individual can have. I invite everyone to join us on Oct. 13, rain or shine, as we pay tribute to a man whose service and commitment knew no bounds.”

Earlier this year, the Illinois General Assembly unanimously passed House Joint Resolution 79 to designate a section of Route 30 in Kendall County in memory of Herschel Luckinbill, a former Montgomery resident and beloved member of the community who passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2021. Luckinbill’s remarkable life of service, both in the U.S. Navy and as a dedicated community volunteer, left an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing him.

During his military service, Luckinbill served with distinction in the Vietnam War aboard the USS O’Brien, a destroyer based in California, completing two tours of duty on the shores of Vietnam. Two days before Christmas 1966, his ship was hit by direct fire from the North Vietnamese.

As the general quarters alarm was sounded and he and his shipmates poured out of the sleeping compartment, 19-year-old Luckinbill got topside just as an incoming shell hit, killing two of his friends right behind him and wounding four more. Luckinbill “never quite got over” that night, and he dedicated the last decades of his life to promoting veterans’ causes in memory of all those who did not make it home.

Luckinbill served as a guardian to veterans for Honor Flight Chicago 25 times, escorting them to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials erected in tribute to the service of our WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans. In addition to his work with Honor Flight Chicago, he was instrumental in bringing the Vietnam Moving Wall to Aurora and Oswego, as well as the Middle East Conflict Wall to Oswego.

In 2008, he took on the leadership of the Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club, fostering camaraderie among more than 65 area veterans who met every other week for breakfast to stay active and engaged in the community. Luckinbill also actively participated in numerous youth sports and area organizations.

In recognition of his lifetime of service, Route 30 from Douglas Road to River Road will officially bear the name “Herschel Luckinbill Road.” This dedication serves as a lasting tribute to Luckinbill’s dedication to his country, his fellow veterans and the community he held dear.

For information about the event, contact Kifowit’s office at 630-585-1308.