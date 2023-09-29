Native American Artifact Show Sunday in Yorkville

The annual Fox Valley Prehistoric and Native American Artifact Show will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Yorkville American Legion Hall, 9054 Route 34 in Yorkville. The show open to the public.

Exhibits will focus on a variety of Native American tools, weapons and personal adornments, some going back thousands of years. Visitors are encouraged to bring any Native American items they would like to have identified or appraised. An archaeologist will be available for consultations.

The show is sponsored by the Illinois State Archaeological Society, a nonprofit organization which has been in existence since 1936. For information, call Tristan Arnold at 779-279-4120 or Jeremy Zimmerman at 815-557-7124.