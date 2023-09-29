Melodrama dinner theater show tonight in Sandwich

If you missed the Melodramas at the Sandwich Fair, there is one more chance to see them.

“The Most Masterful Mimic,” written by Jacob Roller, and “A Train Wreck Waiting to Happen,” written by K. Matthew Carr, will be performed at Lee’z Place, located at 2738 N. 48th Road in Sandwich, on Friday, Sept. 29. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a buffet dinner being served from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and can be bought at Lee’z Place in person, by calling 815-498-4499, by visiting Lee’z Place’s Facebook page or by visiting leezplace.com. Another method to RSVP for the event is to get the Dine by Wix App. Join with this link: http://wix.to/1VeDkc2?ref=2_so. and use the invite code QLY7X.

Indian Valley Theatre thanks Lee’z Place for their sponsorship and support of IVT productions.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nnprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.