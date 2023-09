The Kendall County Republican Central Committee is hosting a Fall Freedom Fest Picnic from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Harris Forest Preserve, 10460 Route 71 in Yorkville, buildings 1 and 4. Lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m.

This is a free community event with games, a 50/50 raffle, a fall photo op, signing candidate petitions and more.