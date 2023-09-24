Yorktoberfest returns to Yorkville’s Riverfront Park Sept. 29-30

The Kiwanis Club of Yorkville will hold its sixth annual Yorktoberfest from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Riverfront Park East in downtown Yorkville. All ages are invited to join in the festivities of the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest with a unique Yorkville twist.

Yorktoberfest is the largest non-profit event to come to the Fox River, according to a news release. The festival will feature food from Wurst Kitchen, Savory Crust, Freaky Fries, Frannies Funnel Cakes, Rosati’s Pizza and Juicehead Smoothies along with other local vendors, craft beer and live music.

The Stein Holding contests, sponsored by Samuel Adams, and live music performances are free.

Friday’s musical lineup includes Junkyard Groove from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Eric Chesser from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The musical line up for Saturday includes Fritz & The Pretzel Twists from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Ripped Jeans Duo from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Fletcher Rockwell from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Hillbilly Rock Starz from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The second annual Mary M. Ratos Memorial 5K will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. Online registration is open through Sept. 26. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/IL/Yorkville/Yorktoberfest5KRace.

New this year, Yorktoberfest is offering a wide variety of local craft vendors. Come shop handmade crafts while enjoying live music and craft beer.

Yorktoberfest is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville. Proceeds from the event will go to the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville Illinois Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to fund scholarships for local students who have shown a commitment to serving others within the community.

For more information about Yorktoberfest, visit kiwanisyorktoberfest.org/.