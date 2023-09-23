Indian Valley Theatre auditions for ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ Sept. 24, 25

Indian Valley Theatre will host auditions for its December performance of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich. All ages are invited to audition.

Those auditioning should be prepared for a cold reading from the script. No appointment is necessary and IVT membership is not needed to audition, although it is required if cast. Audition forms may be downloaded prior to auditioning on IVT’s website indianvalleytheatre.com.

Performance dates are Dec. 8, 9 and 10.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a hilarious and heartwarming Christmas classic. Mrs. Bradley struggles to put on a church Christmas pageant in spite of being faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably known as the worst kids in the whole history of the world. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or visit indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.