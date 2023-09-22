Yorkville’s Lyon Farm offers Fall Festival this weekend

The Kendall County Historical Society will host its annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 at Lyon Farm, 7935 Route 71, Yorkville.

The family friendly event will include hayrides, horse rides and activities for kids, craft vendors, wood carving and quilting demonstrations, blacksmithing, farm equipment on display and more. The historic village buildings will be open for guests to visit.

A food booth will be selling pork burgers, hot dogs, brats, hamburgers and homemade soup. Homemade baked goods will be available to buy. Pumpkins and fall decorations will be for sale at the harvest wagon.

In addition to the other activities, a car show is planned for Sunday, Sept. 24. Registration will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 24. Music will be provided by Hits DJ Service. Awards, raffles and a 50/50 raffle will be announced at 3 p.m.

Craft vendors and demonstrators still are welcome. Contact Pam at 630-742-7313 no later than Wednesday, Sept. 20, if interested.

All proceeds from the event go towards the upkeep of the Lyon Farm grounds, the village buildings and education opportunities.

For more information on the Fall Festival, visit the KCHS website at lyonfarmkchs.org.