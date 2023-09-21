Montgomery’s Dickson-Murst Farm to host Beer, Bands and Barns Sept. 23

The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery will host Beers, Bands and Barns, an outdoor music and brews festival from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Bring a chair or set a spell on one of the comfy red rockers set up around the farm to enjoy three local musical acts: Jason Hubbard from 3 to 5 p.m., The Telltale Hearts from 5 to 7 p.m. and Ripped Jeans Duo from 7 to 9 p.m.

Visit the libations tent to grab a beer or glass of wine to complement delicious selections from the Burritoville Food Truck and Boy Scout Troop 31. Top it all off with a cool treat from Scoops Ice Cream Truck.

Parking and admission are free; the event will be held rain or shine. The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm is located at 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery, south of Route 30 and north of Galena Road.

Beers, Bands and Barns is sponsored by Byline Bank of Oswego and is made possible by the support of the Dickson-Murst Farm Partners, a volunteer group of The Conservation Foundation, who maintain the farm buildings and organize special events such as this to raise money through donations and food sales.

Find information at theconservationfoundation.org.