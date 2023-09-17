Navy League meeting Sept. 19 in Montgomery

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner, 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speaker is LT Colonel Joshua Ginn, midwest/south director of Soldier for Life for the U.S. Army. His program, “Illinois Veterans and Sharing Your Legacy of Service,” will cover a number of subtopics including the status of Army veteran metrics in Illinois; the PACT Act and how veterans can participate and file claims; veterans’ income after serving on active duty; and the importance of veterans sharing their stories and encouraging young people to consider military service as a career.