Volunteers sought for Sept. 16 Fox River cleanups

Local organizations are again coming together to clean up litter along the Fox River. The Conservation Foundation is hosting cleanup events in local communities along with local partners as part of “It’s Our Fox River Day” on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Conservation Foundation will be hosting cleanups in Yorkville and Oswego. All cleanup events will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Yorkville’s cleanup will start at Riverfront Park, 201 E. Hydraulic St. in Yorkville, in partnership with the Kendall County Outdoor Education Center, Yorkville Parks and Recreation and the city of Yorkville.

Oswego’s cleanup will begin at multiple locations near the downtown area in partnership with the village of Oswego and Oswegoland Park District.

To register for a cleanup or for information, email Cassie Hatzfeld at chatzfeld@theconservationfoundation.org.

The Kendall County Outdoor Education Center will bring canoes for a group of volunteers to use at the Yorkville cleanup. In addition, paddling clubs are joining the Oswego cleanup to tackle litter from on the water.

Trash bags and collection tools will be provided. Volunteers are asked to provide their own gloves. Experienced canoeists and kayakers are welcome to bring their own boat and put in at launch sites.

“It’s Our Fox River Day” is an annual event coordinated by Friends of the Fox River on the third Saturday of September, and is now designated by multiple municipalities and counties. On this day, river cleanups and community celebrations will happen in towns along the Fox River from Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Ottawa, Illinois.

More than 250 volunteers supported the 2022 cleanup locations, resulting in The Conservation Foundation’s largest Fox River trash collections to date.

To see all opportunities available and groups participating on this day, visit friendsofthefoxriver.org/its-our-fox-river-day-2/