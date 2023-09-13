Kifowit to hold annual Kids Expo and Touch-A-Truck event Sept. 16

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, will host her annual Kids Expo and Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center’s north and south parking lots, 828 Montgomery Road, Aurora.

This free interactive and informative event provides young children the opportunity to learn about their community, various professions and the vehicles used for those professions.

There will be dozens of trucks and vehicles for children to learn about, in addition to interactive exhibits and informational booth form across the community for them to enjoy.

Highlights of the event will include the dramatic arrival and appearance of the Superior Air Med helicopter, subject to availability and weather conditions. The Brookfield Zoo Animal Ambassador Program will present a special showcase featuring various animals from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Additionally, a State Police K-9 unit will be on-site, offering a demonstration at 10:30 a.m. The Phillips Park Zoo also will be present, introducing a range of fascinating animals.

“Each year, I look forward to seeing the families of our community interacting with the individuals who volunteer and contribute to this event,” Kifowit said in a news release. “Children and their families have the chance to participate in educational activities, meet numerous professionals from a wide variety of fields and see up close the different vehicles in display.”

The Kids Expo and Touch-a-Truck event is free and will take place rain or shine.