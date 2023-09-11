Kendall judge sentences Aurora man to 12 years in prison for heroin delivery that resulted in woman’s death

An Aurora man who delivered heroin to a woman who subsequently died of an overdose has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Samule Jones, 49, received the sentence from Circuit Judge Robert Pilmer after Jones entered a guilty plea to a charge of Drug Induced Homicide, a non-probationable Class X felony, in connection with the August 2017 overdose death of Terrie Trettenero.

In the investigation into the death of Trettenero, which took over a year, it was determined that she died of heroin intoxication.

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies were able to determine that Jones met with Trettenero and delivered heroin to Trettenero which resulted in her death.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said Jones admitted to delivering heroin to Trettenero.

Under Illinois law, Jones is required to serve at least 75 percent of his 12-year prison sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections before he will be required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

Weis praised the work of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for its investigation.

“This type of crime is preventable and shows the dangers of drug use,” Weis said. “The sentence should serve as a warning to those that sell drugs. Illegal drugs have a horrific impact on the lives of individuals within our community. Drug dealers should know that if their drug dealing results in someone’s death, prison will be the consequence for their actions.”

Weis prosecuted the case. Jones was represented by the Kendall County Public Defender’s Office.