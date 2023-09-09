Saluting with Smoke BBQ competition festival planned for Sept. 15-17

Mission Zero Hundred Hours, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping veterans, is hosting its fourth annual Saluting with Smoke BBQ competition festival and fundraiser Sept. 15 to 17 at Yorkville’s Raging Waves Waterpark, 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville.

Admission is free and will feature nine bands over the course of the three-day event, along with food trucks, a veterans-operated beer tent, carnival rides, drawings, craft vendors and children’s activities.

The event is sponsored by the Plano Skies Solar Project and all proceeds will go to Mission Zero Hundred Hours.

Information about the event is available on the Mission Zero Hundred Hours website at mzhh.org.